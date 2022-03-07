Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 15,676 Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 86.1% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $256,270.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,476 shares of company stock worth $11,821,003. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $67.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.26 and a 200-day moving average of $87.54. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $64.53 and a one year high of $90.00. The company has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.56.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.253 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.41%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCHP. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.28.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

