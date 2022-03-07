Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Buys 15 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,117 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Innova Wealth Partners raised its position in Tesla by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 291 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Tesla by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 515 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,000. 40.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total value of $1,276,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 583,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.74, for a total value of $528,016,216.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,514,580 shares of company stock worth $1,461,538,672 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $940.09.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $838.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $952.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $927.71. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $539.49 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.87 billion, a PE ratio of 171.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.