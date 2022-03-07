Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.03 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 138.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,947 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FCA Corp TX lifted its stake in CSX by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 138,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 195,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 80,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 38,325 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in CSX by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 11,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in CSX by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 118,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 43,181 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $37.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $82.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $38.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.41.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. CSX’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

