Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Increases Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,206 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 1,265 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.9% during the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Boeing by 3.1% in the third quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 1,689 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock opened at $180.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.97 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($15.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.80.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

