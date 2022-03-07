Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Stock Position in First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. owned approximately 0.36% of First Savings Financial Group worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FSFG. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 187.3% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 339,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,467,000 after acquiring an additional 221,000 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 194.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 156,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 103,000 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 102,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 58,512 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in First Savings Financial Group by 326.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 38,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 374.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 33,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

FSFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Savings Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of FSFG opened at $25.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $181.04 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.39. First Savings Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.28 and a 12 month high of $29.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 13.39%. Equities analysts expect that First Savings Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.40%.

First Savings Financial Group Profile (Get Rating)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.