Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Raises Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $143.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.05. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $149.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DLTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $119.45 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.45.

About Dollar Tree (Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.