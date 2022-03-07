StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Gaia from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Gaia stock opened at $6.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.81. The company has a market capitalization of $129.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 0.68. Gaia has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Gaia had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 4.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Gaia will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Gaia by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gaia by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 449,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Gaia by 76.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Gaia by 6.1% during the second quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 167,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaia during the third quarter worth about $102,000. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

