StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Gaia from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.75.
Gaia stock opened at $6.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.81. The company has a market capitalization of $129.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 0.68. Gaia has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Gaia by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gaia by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 449,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Gaia by 76.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Gaia by 6.1% during the second quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 167,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaia during the third quarter worth about $102,000. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Gaia (Get Rating)
Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.
