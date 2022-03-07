StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nabriva Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Nabriva Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NBRV stock opened at $0.43 on Thursday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $2.33. The stock has a market cap of $233.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.84.

In other news, CEO Theodore R. Schroeder acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after buying an additional 1,418,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 665.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 869,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 755,789 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 70.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 75,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 832.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 82,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.