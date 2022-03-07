StockNews.com Downgrades AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AAON. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of AAON from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AAON from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of AAON opened at $54.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 50.30 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.51. AAON has a twelve month low of $52.55 and a twelve month high of $83.79.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $136.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.62 million. AAON had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 15.30%. AAON’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AAON will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total value of $80,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AAON by 188.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in AAON during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in AAON during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in AAON by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in AAON by 260.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

