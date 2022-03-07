StockNews.com Downgrades AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.
A number of other research firms have also commented on AAON. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of AAON from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AAON from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday.
Shares of AAON opened at $54.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 50.30 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.51. AAON has a twelve month low of $52.55 and a twelve month high of $83.79.
In other news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total value of $80,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AAON by 188.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in AAON during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in AAON during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in AAON by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in AAON by 260.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.
About AAON (Get Rating)
AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.
