StockNews.com Lowers Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.43.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $46.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52-week low of $40.71 and a 52-week high of $51.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $298.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.10 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 43.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.58%.

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $137,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven Ladany sold 2,260 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $107,553.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,025 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 159,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,397,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 770.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 232,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,793,000 after purchasing an additional 206,196 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 18,306 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 565,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,203,000 after purchasing an additional 56,770 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties (Get Rating)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.