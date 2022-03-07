StockNews.com Upgrades Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) to “Hold”

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

GBX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Stephens raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Shares of Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $48.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Greenbrier Companies has a 12-month low of $36.19 and a 12-month high of $50.08.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $550.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.55 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,256,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,200,000 after buying an additional 168,281 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 283.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Wheels, Repair and Parts and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.