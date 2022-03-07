StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.58

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.58 and last traded at $9.62, with a volume of 69239 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.
STNE has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Grupo Santander lowered shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.15.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.56 and a beta of 2.32.
About StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)
StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.
