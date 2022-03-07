Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.150-$0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $860 million-$900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $777.44 million.Stoneridge also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stoneridge from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NYSE:SRI traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.63. 1,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,109. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.62 million, a P/E ratio of 39.57 and a beta of 1.22. Stoneridge has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $203.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.03 million. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 1.74%. Stoneridge’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stoneridge will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor purchased 12,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $243,287.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 145.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the third quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter.

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

