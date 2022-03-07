Stonnington Group LLC Invests $829,000 in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

MCHP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.28.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $133,703.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 138,476 shares of company stock worth $11,821,003 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $67.76 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.54. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $64.53 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.56.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.253 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.41%.

About Microchip Technology (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.