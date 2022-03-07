Stonnington Group LLC Makes New Investment in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Boston Beer by 1,721.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 186,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,033,000 after purchasing an additional 176,197 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,917,000 after buying an additional 94,742 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 860.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 144,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,627,000 after purchasing an additional 129,392 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Boston Beer by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,555,000 after acquiring an additional 20,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 57,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,346,000 after acquiring an additional 18,953 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 6,000 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.48, for a total value of $3,074,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $421,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,917,380 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $376.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 365.17 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $440.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $489.65. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $355.87 and a 1 year high of $1,349.98.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($4.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($7.49). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $348.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAM. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Boston Beer from $785.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $524.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $719.53.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

