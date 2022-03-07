Stonnington Group LLC Raises Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 181.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,043 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,414,691,000 after acquiring an additional 637,721 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Target by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,029,998 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,832,484,000 after purchasing an additional 203,703 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Target by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,275,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,664,313,000 after purchasing an additional 485,927 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Target by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,545,913 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $811,199,000 after purchasing an additional 47,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Target by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,328,097 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $761,369,000 after buying an additional 163,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.83.

Shares of Target stock opened at $224.10 on Monday. Target Co. has a one year low of $167.05 and a one year high of $268.98. The company has a market cap of $107.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.81.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.49%.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

