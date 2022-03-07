Stonnington Group LLC Takes $1.06 Million Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CIBR. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 15,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $49.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.65. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $56.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.281 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

