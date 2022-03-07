Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $902,000 Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,781 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 220,740 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,601,000 after acquiring an additional 20,256 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,625 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 12,662.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,075 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 33,808 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. 43.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $122.90. The stock had a trading volume of 300,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,957,523. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.54 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. TheStreet upgraded T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.76.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

