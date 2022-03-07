Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 122 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 431 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 36 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $159.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,753.62. The company had a trading volume of 228,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,902,843. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,707.04 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,115.15 and its 200-day moving average is $3,311.23.
AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,875.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,840.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,460.00 to $4,655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,196.56.
In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $3,339,975.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total value of $113,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,431 shares of company stock valued at $10,753,938. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Amazon.com Company Profile (Get Rating)
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
