Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,831 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $5,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 11,033.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 132.6% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 152.9% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 65.9% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $128,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FALN traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,543. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.82 and its 200-day moving average is $29.60. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $27.68 and a 52 week high of $30.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.096 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

