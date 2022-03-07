Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.38 Million Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $4,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.08.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $20,003,327.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 40,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $3,107,426.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 556,726 shares of company stock valued at $42,167,404. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ADM stock traded up $4.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.16. 136,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,179,367. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $55.26 and a 52 week high of $84.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.77.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 33.40%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

