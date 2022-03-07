Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 121,783 First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 121,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,328,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.64% of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 346,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,793,000 after purchasing an additional 12,529 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 48.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 12,078 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 821,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,926,000 after buying an additional 493,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 1,546.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 375,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,760,000 after acquiring an additional 352,394 shares during the period.

Shares of FCTR traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.74. 1,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,921. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.42. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a twelve month low of $29.89 and a twelve month high of $36.97.

