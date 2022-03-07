Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 1,350 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $12,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,532,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,345,000 after buying an additional 565,807 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,945,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,674,000 after buying an additional 174,178 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4,801.8% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,806,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,700,000 after buying an additional 8,626,627 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,029,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,147,000 after buying an additional 652,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,716,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,439,000 after buying an additional 49,758 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.08. 12,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,775,041. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.21. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $46.22 and a 1 year high of $56.42.

