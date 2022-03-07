Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 3,748 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 0.7% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $30,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.42.

Meta Platforms stock traded down $6.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $193.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,993,914. The stock has a market cap of $527.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $275.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $319.50. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.22 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.62, for a total transaction of $40,202.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,914 shares of company stock worth $1,801,087 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

