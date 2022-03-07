Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $22,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Canandaigua National Corp grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 92,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock traded down $2.56 on Monday, hitting $152.58. 65,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,670,925. The firm has a market cap of $369.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $125.32 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $204,935.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $8,352,495.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

