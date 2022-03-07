Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 235,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,590 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $14,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,799,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,660,000 after buying an additional 904,543 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,130,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,055,000 after acquiring an additional 49,376 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,283,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,498,000 after acquiring an additional 481,123 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,364,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,379,000 after acquiring an additional 858,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 4,628,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,792,000 after acquiring an additional 43,826 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VXUS traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,234,321. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $56.49 and a fifty-two week high of $67.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.941 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

