Strid Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Strid Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,527 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 0.1% of Strid Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Strid Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 1,106.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520,216 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,247,779,000 after buying an additional 12,665,264 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 97.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,921,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,277,833,000 after acquiring an additional 10,842,148 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25,253.5% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,462,051 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,924,000 after acquiring an additional 7,432,619 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,613 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,971,487 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,066,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128,509 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock traded down $7.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $282.86. 1,168,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,188,781. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $306.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.59. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $227.13 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $363.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

