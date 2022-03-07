StrongBox Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Quaker Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth $1,546,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 327.3% during the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 188,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after buying an additional 144,360 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 989.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,303,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,297 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 407,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,596,000 after purchasing an additional 36,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:JPST remained flat at $$50.33 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,081,253 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.56.

