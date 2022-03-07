StrongBox Wealth LLC Has $713,000 Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Xylem by 309.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 21,164 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Xylem in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 503.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL stock traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.49. The company had a trading volume of 6,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,192. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.52. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $84.74 and a one year high of $138.78. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

XYL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.40.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

