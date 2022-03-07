StrongBox Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,305 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 303.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,097,274,000 after purchasing an additional 131,109,218 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,342,531,000 after purchasing an additional 30,532,187 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 298.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,146,939,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220,104 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in NVIDIA by 294.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,070,488,000 after purchasing an additional 18,277,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 289.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,269,338,000 after purchasing an additional 15,317,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $9.76 on Monday, reaching $219.60. 714,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,121,668. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $255.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The company has a market capitalization of $549 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.38.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Summit Insights lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.17.

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total transaction of $12,922,266.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total value of $132,954,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 774,352 shares of company stock valued at $215,354,931 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

