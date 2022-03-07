StrongBox Wealth LLC Purchases 3,100 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC owned about 0.05% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock remained flat at $$50.76 during trading hours on Monday. 3,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,314. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.87. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a one year low of $50.67 and a one year high of $51.15.

