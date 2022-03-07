StrongBox Wealth LLC Takes $378,000 Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

StrongBox Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Prologis by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,382,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,674,090,000 after purchasing an additional 204,568 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Prologis by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,222,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766,367 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Prologis by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,936,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $995,519,000 after purchasing an additional 742,493 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,067,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,495,000 after purchasing an additional 92,137 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Prologis by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,053,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,750,000 after purchasing an additional 419,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $317,218.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.92.

Shares of PLD traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $149.76. 21,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,250,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.27. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.14 and a 1 year high of $169.93. The stock has a market cap of $110.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 63.96%.

Prologis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.