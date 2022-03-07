Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.60-$10.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.80.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. Piper Sandler raised shares of Stryker from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $292.00.

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $11.91 on Monday, reaching $255.19. 59,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.20. Stryker has a 52 week low of $227.84 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $259.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.39. The company has a market capitalization of $96.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Stryker will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 53.36%.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. 73.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

