Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Stock Holdings Increased by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 231.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. 47.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLF stock opened at $52.07 on Monday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.85 and a 1-year high of $58.49. The company has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.43.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.30. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 11.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.5191 per share. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SLF. National Bank Financial downgraded Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.55.

Sun Life Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in providing insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

