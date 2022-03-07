Superior Group of Companies (SGC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect Superior Group of Companies to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ SGC opened at $19.57 on Monday. Superior Group of Companies has a 52-week low of $19.27 and a 52-week high of $29.33. The stock has a market cap of $312.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.72 and a 200-day moving average of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 191.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 707,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,531,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Superior Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $582,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 189,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Superior Group of Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to the medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products.

