Superior Group of Companies (SGC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect Superior Group of Companies to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ SGC opened at $19.57 on Monday. Superior Group of Companies has a 52-week low of $19.27 and a 52-week high of $29.33. The stock has a market cap of $312.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.72 and a 200-day moving average of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.76.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.
Superior Group of Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Superior Group of Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to the medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products.
