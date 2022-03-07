Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) PT Lowered to $20.00

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 144.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on STRO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of STRO stock opened at $8.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $378.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.51. Sutro Biopharma has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $25.89.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.09). Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 213.36% and a negative return on equity of 37.80%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,063,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,355,000 after purchasing an additional 23,206 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 554,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,306,000 after acquiring an additional 210,078 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 406,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,551,000 after acquiring an additional 20,967 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 27.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

