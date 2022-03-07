SVB Leerink Trims bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Target Price to $10.00

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential upside of 100.00% from the company’s previous close.

BLUE has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on bluebird bio from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. lowered their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.93.

BLUE stock opened at $5.00 on Monday. bluebird bio has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $35.59. The company has a market cap of $350.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.10.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.38). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 76.93% and a negative net margin of 1,610.78%. The business had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that bluebird bio will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 3,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $28,473.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jessica Whitten sold 2,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $31,152.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,941 shares of company stock valued at $106,476. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,617,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147,374 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in bluebird bio by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,204,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,996,000 after buying an additional 2,904,800 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,336,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 513.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 694,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after acquiring an additional 581,642 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 237.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 588,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 414,254 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

