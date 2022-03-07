Sycomore Asset Management Boosts Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sycomore Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,313 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,893 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up approximately 4.8% of Sycomore Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $31,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 761.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRM traded down $6.78 on Monday, hitting $196.23. 7,033,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,040,869. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.44 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $222.07 and its 200 day moving average is $257.30.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total value of $5,310,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total value of $481,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,798 shares of company stock valued at $40,640,659. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $325.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.23.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

