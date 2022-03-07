Sycomore Asset Management Grows Stock Holdings in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

Sycomore Asset Management raised its position in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,081 shares during the quarter. Sycomore Asset Management owned approximately 0.22% of indie Semiconductor worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDI. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 183.0% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,920,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181,687 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at about $9,775,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at about $9,567,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at about $7,131,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at about $8,208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

In other indie Semiconductor news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 5,700 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $69,882.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ichiro Aoki sold 291,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $3,570,181.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,482,342 shares of company stock worth $28,221,031 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of indie Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.35.

INDI traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $7.16. 870,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257,452. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.29 million, a P/E ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.88. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $16.33.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

