Sycomore Asset Management Has $10.54 Million Holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Sycomore Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463,710 shares during the period. Nomad Foods comprises about 1.6% of Sycomore Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sycomore Asset Management owned about 0.24% of Nomad Foods worth $10,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOMD. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Nomad Foods by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOMD stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.30. 2,988,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,351. Nomad Foods Limited has a one year low of $21.23 and a one year high of $31.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.38 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 12.13%. Nomad Foods’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on NOMD shares. TheStreet cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Nomad Foods from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

