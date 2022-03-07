Sycomore Asset Management Has $4.47 Million Holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Sycomore Asset Management grew its position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management owned about 0.06% of MP Materials worth $4,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MP. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 762.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 54,810 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MP Materials stock traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $39.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,727,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,929,264. MP Materials Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.18 and a twelve month high of $53.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.96. The company has a quick ratio of 17.26, a current ratio of 21.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 3.10.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.47 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 40.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark upgraded MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MP Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,152,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 3,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $163,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,552,190 shares of company stock valued at $199,773,222 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

