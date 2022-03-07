Sycomore Asset Management Has $5.60 Million Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Sycomore Asset Management lowered its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,280 shares during the period. Linde comprises about 0.9% of Sycomore Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Linde by 450.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Linde by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 96,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,989,000 after acquiring an additional 10,598 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,973,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $570,398,000 after purchasing an additional 289,664 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Linde by 40.3% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 58,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,989,000 after buying an additional 16,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Linde by 9.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.53.

NYSE LIN traded down $10.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $270.99. 3,731,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,312,380. The company has a 50 day moving average of $315.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.32. The firm has a market cap of $138.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $247.82 and a 52-week high of $352.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.92%.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

