Sycomore Asset Management Invests $9.22 Million in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 141,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,220,000. AerCap makes up about 1.4% of Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sycomore Asset Management owned approximately 0.11% of AerCap at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AER. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in AerCap by 18.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AerCap in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in AerCap by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AerCap alerts:

Shares of AER traded down $3.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.89. 3,531,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,289,163. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $43.75 and a 52 week high of $71.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.29.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on AerCap in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna began coverage on AerCap in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

AerCap Company Profile (Get Rating)

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.