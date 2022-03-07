Sycomore Asset Management Makes New Investment in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,650 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 9.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the third quarter valued at about $2,333,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 84.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,606 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in HubSpot by 58.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 2.9% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUBS traded down $46.33 on Monday, hitting $412.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,220,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,625. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $403.00 and a one year high of $866.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.09 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $513.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $658.87.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $870.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $845.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $600.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $750.91.

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 4,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total transaction of $2,818,539.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.88, for a total transaction of $7,452,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,883 shares of company stock valued at $15,955,515. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

