Sydbank A/S (OTCMKTS:SYANY) Lifted to “Buy” at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Sydbank A/S (OTCMKTS:SYANY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Sydbank A/S stock opened at $6.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.30. Sydbank A/S has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $6.94.

Sydbank A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sydbank A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to corporate and retail customers in Denmark and internationally. The company operates in Banking, Asset Management, Sydbank Markets, Treasury, and Other segments. It offers various deposits, and loans and advances; and corporate banking services, including financing solutions and advisory services; and international commercial banking services, such as payment services and cash management solutions.

