Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.
Several other brokerages have also commented on SNDX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Syndax Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.40.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.85. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $13.02 and a 12-month high of $25.68. The company has a current ratio of 8.30, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $838.93 million, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.67.
In other news, CEO Briggs Morrison sold 35,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $703,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 61,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $1,237,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,821 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,156 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,689,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,771,000 after purchasing an additional 163,596 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 379.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 20,711 shares during the last quarter. Cross Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 363,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after acquiring an additional 43,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,624,000.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
