Syscoin (SYS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $24.56 Million

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 7th. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00001357 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $329.03 million and $24.56 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.82 or 0.00258431 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00014124 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001016 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000490 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 634,171,329 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

