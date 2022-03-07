Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Short Interest Up 45.5% in February

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,630,000 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the January 31st total of 3,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 10.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TALO. KeyCorp upped their price target on Talos Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.06.

Shares of TALO traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.58. 1,913,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,468,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.57. Talos Energy has a twelve month low of $8.57 and a twelve month high of $19.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.79.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 6,655,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $62,225,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,784,531 shares of company stock valued at $63,581,038. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 2,305.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

