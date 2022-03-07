Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target Raised to C$7.00

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TVE. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a C$6.50 price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Acumen Capital upped their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.54.

TVE stock opened at C$5.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.36 billion and a PE ratio of 7.41. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.99 and a 12-month high of C$5.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.65 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.69.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.0083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.57%.

In other news, Senior Officer Martin Malek bought 55,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.59 per share, with a total value of C$199,772.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 521,571 shares in the company, valued at C$1,872,439.89. Also, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt sold 66,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.08, for a total value of C$271,572.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,152,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,783,619.84.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

