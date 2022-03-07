Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Receives $261.30 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $270.83.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TGT. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 5.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 2.8% during the third quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 20.4% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 3.2% during the third quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $13.06 on Monday, hitting $211.04. 5,742,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,541,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $101.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.56. Target has a 52 week low of $173.60 and a 52 week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target will post 14.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

